Senior Menus: Aug. 8-12

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, tropical fruit salad, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, banana cake, apricot halves, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, pear slices, butterscotch pudding, onion rye roll.
Friday: Smoked sausage, baked beans, peas with pearl onions, cantaloupe slice, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.