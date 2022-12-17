Senior Menus: Dec. 19-23

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday 19: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, peach slices, blonde brownie, sliced bread.
Tuesday 20: Sweet and sour chicken patty, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday 21: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Thursday 22: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday 23: Closed, Christmas Eve.