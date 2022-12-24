Senior Menus: Dec. 26-30

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Closed, Christmas Day.
Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, carrots, sundae cup, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, vanilla pudding, applesauce, dinner roll.
Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, sliced bread.