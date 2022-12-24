 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Dec. 26-30

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Closed, Christmas Day.

Tuesday: Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, carrots, sundae cup, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, vanilla pudding, applesauce, dinner roll.

Friday: Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, sliced bread.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, …

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News