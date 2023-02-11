Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, peach slices, sweetheart cake, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, applesauce, sugar cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
People are also reading…
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, orange, applesauce cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Ham roll, calico bean casserole, cole slaw, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.