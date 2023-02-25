Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, peach slices, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, apple slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Smoked sausage, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pear slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Macaroni & cheese, broccoli cuts, white bean salad, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.