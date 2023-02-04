Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cheddar biscuit.
Wednesday
Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, chocolate/raspberry torte, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday
Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, peanut butter cookie, dinner roll.
Friday
Hamburger with bun, German potato salad, health slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie.