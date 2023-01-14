 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Jan. 16-20

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, carrot cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday

Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, pickled beet salad, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Thursday

People are also reading…

Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, petite banana, sugar cookie, onion rye bread.

Friday

Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, health slaw, pineapple tidbits, spice cake, sliced bread.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

PETS OF WEEK: Wren and Cimmaron

Wren (left) is a 7-year-old Labrador/retriever mix. She’s a bit shy but that can be expected because she’s a breeder release and all she’s don…

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

PETS OF WEEK: Stella and Orange

Stella is a 5-year-old lab mix who came in because her owner moved and was not able to take her. Stella is a chunk and could benefit from an a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News