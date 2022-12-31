 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Jan. 2-6

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Closed for New Year’s holiday.

Tuesday

Burgundy/mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday

Barbecue pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, diced pears, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday

Orange chicken patty, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, orange gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.

Friday

Smoked sausage, baked beans, California blend vegetables, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

