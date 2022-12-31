Senior Menus: Jan. 2-6

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Closed for New Year’s holiday.
Tuesday
Burgundy/mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, diced pears, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday
People are also reading…
Orange chicken patty, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, orange gelatin, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Smoked sausage, baked beans, California blend vegetables, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.