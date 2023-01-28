Senior Menus: Jan. 30-Feb.3

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday
Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, petite banana, birthday cake.
Friday
Chicken Marsala patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pear slices, ice cream cup, sliced bread.