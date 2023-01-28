 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Jan. 30-Feb.3

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, California blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday

Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, broccoli cuts, petite banana, birthday cake.

Friday

Chicken Marsala patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pear slices, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

