Senior Menus: Jan. 9-13

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, raw carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits, ice cream cup, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, orange, applesauce cake, cornbread.
Wednesday
Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, peach slices, oatmeal/raisin, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, apple slices, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.
Friday
Chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, fudge brownie, sliced bread.