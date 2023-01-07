 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Jan. 9-13

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, raw carrots and dip, pineapple tidbits, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, orange, applesauce cake, cornbread.

Wednesday

Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, peach slices, oatmeal/raisin, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday

Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, corn, apple slices, coconut cream pie, dinner roll.

Friday

Chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole, three bean salad, fruited gelatin, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

