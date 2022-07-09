Senior Menus: July 11-15

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, fudge brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stew, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake, cheddar biscuit.
Thursday: Beef tips with mushroom over brown rice, broccoli cuts, apple slices, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, wax beans, orange, white brownie.