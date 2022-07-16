 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: July 18-22

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, peach slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, tossed salad, apricot halves, carrot cake, sliced bread.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce, chocolate cloud torte, dinner roll.

Friday: Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

