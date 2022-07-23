 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: July 25-29

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken tetrazzini, casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, orange sherbet, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken Marsala, baked potato, peas and carrots, apple slices, spice cake, dinner roll.

Friday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.

