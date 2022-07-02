 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: July 4-8

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Closed, Independence Day

Tuesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pear slices, chocolate pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Lasagna casserole, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, French bread.

Thursday: Sweet & Sour Pork over brown rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, birthday cake, dinner roll.

Friday: Burgundy/Mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana, cookie, sliced bread.

