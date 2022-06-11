 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: June 13-17

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Glazed ham, squash, cole slaw, frosted cake, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, spice cake, apple slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef frank on a bun, baked beans, corn, vanilla pudding, cantaloupe slice.

Friday: Chicken broccoli and rice casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.

