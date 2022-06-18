 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: June 20-24

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, pineapple tidbits, oatmeal-raisin cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, sweet potato bake, health slaw, tapioca pudding, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, mixed Italian salad, red velvet cake, apple slices, dinner roll.

Friday: Pork jaeger schnitzel, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apricots, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

