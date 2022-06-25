 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: June 25-July 1

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baked potato, corn, key lime pie, orange, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Smoked sausage, calico bean casserole, German cole slaw, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, German potato salad, peas and carrots, fudge brownie, petite banana.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.

