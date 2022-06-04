 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: June 6-10

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Barbecue pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, butterscotch pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked spaghetti, California blend vegetables, applesauce cake, pineapple tidbits, French bread.

Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, tossed salad, orange, sugar cookie, dinner roll.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate sundae cup, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

