Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken patty, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potato, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, spice cake, sliced cake.
Thursday
White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, dinner roll.
Friday
Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage and carrots, pear slices, key lime pie, sliced bread.