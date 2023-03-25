Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Chicken Marsala patty, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, pear slices, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, garlic mashed potato, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, Alexander torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Hawaiian meatballs, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, apricot halves, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Burgundy mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, chocolate sundae cup, dinner roll.
Friday
Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie, sliced bread.