Senior Menus: March 28-April 1

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, peanut butter cookie, pear slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard meatballs, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate sundae cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, baby red potatoes, cole slaw, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.