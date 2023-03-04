Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Chili casserole, tossed salad, apple slices, orange sherbet, cornbread.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, peach slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Thursday
Beef frank on bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, white brownie.
Friday
Tuna casserole, California blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, raspberry sherbet, sliced bread.