Senior Menus: May 16-20

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Chicken breast, mashed potato, pickled beet salad, cream sicle torte, orange, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Hawaiian meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, apricots, pumpkin torte, sliced bread.
Thursday
Beef stew, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, coconut cream pie, cheddar biscuit.
Friday
Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, petite banana, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.