SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: May 2-6

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.

For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricot halves, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday

Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Thursday

Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.

Friday

Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.

