Senior Menus: May 2-6

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal.
For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricot halves, chocolate sundae cup, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Ham roll, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, applesauce, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Chicken tetrazzini casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, birthday cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Orange chicken, baked potato, green beans, fruited gelatin, cookie, sliced bread.