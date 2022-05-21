Senior Menus: May 23-39

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday
Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Chicken marsala, baked potato, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.
Friday
Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup.