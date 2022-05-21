 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: May 23-39

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday

Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Thursday

Chicken marsala, baked potato, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.

Friday

Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup.

