SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: May 30-June 3

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Closed to observe, Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, petite banana, cornbread.

Friday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

