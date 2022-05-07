 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: May 9-13

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday

Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, peach slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.

Tuesday

Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, French bread.

Wednesday

Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, pear slices, molasses cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday

Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, petite banana, raspberry sherbet cup, dinner roll.

Friday

Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, health slaw, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread.

