Senior Menus: May 9-13

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday
Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, peach slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday
Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, French bread.
Wednesday
Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, pear slices, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday
Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, petite banana, raspberry sherbet cup, dinner roll.
Friday
Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, health slaw, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread.