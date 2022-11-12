Senior Menus: Nov. 14-18

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday : Meatloaf, baked potato, mixed vegetable, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday : Escalloped potatoes, and ham casserole, California blend vegetable, red velvet cake, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, cheddar biscuits.
Friday: Chicken patty teriyaki, baby red potatoes, Chinese ramen salad, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.