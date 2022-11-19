Senior Menus: Nov. 21-25

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cornbread.
Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin cake, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday