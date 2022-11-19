 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Nov. 21-25

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate raspberry torte, peach slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding, cornbread.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, escalloped corn, pumpkin cake, cranberry gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

People are also reading…

Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

Holiday Homes Tour set for Dec. 3

The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the dec…

Klitzke earns certification

Klitzke earns certification

Rebecca Klitzke, Reedsburg Westfield Mutual Insurance Board of Directors member, completed her Farm Mutual Director Certification from the Nat…

Ascend acquires Fuchs Trucking

ATLANTA, GA — Ascend LLC has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC of Sauk City, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The acquisition of Fuchs offers it…

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

$12K Corn Festival proceeds donated

RANDOLPH — The 59th Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day began with a parade, then music in the park and good food, cold drinks and f…

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

PETS OF WEEK: Ivy and Jane

Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News