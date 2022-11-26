Senior Menus: Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, peas with pearl onions, honeydew melon, white brownie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken patty cacciatore, baked potato, Italian blend vegetable, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.