 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is open. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, suggested donation and reservations, call 920-386-3580.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, peas with pearl onions, honeydew melon, white brownie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken patty cacciatore, baked potato, Italian blend vegetable, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.

People are also reading…

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benefit planned at Pizza Ranch

Benefit planned at Pizza Ranch

Brunker Realty Group will host a Community Share Night from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Baraboo Pizza Ranch, 916 Gateway Drive.

Thanksgiving dinner planned

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at St. Joseph…

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

Taylor is about 1-½-years-old, medium-sized mixed breed dog that came in as a stray. He has a very calm and gentle personality, very sweet and…

SCIL group learns about diversity

SCIL group learns about diversity

The November meeting of the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Nov. 10 in the Dellona Town Hall, to have a look at diversity and cultural…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News