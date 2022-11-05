 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Nov. 7-11

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, snickerdoodle cookie, orange, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, chocolate pudding, petite banana, dinner roll.

Friday: Beef frank with bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, applesauce cake, sliced bread.

