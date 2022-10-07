Senior Menus: Oct. 10-14

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Ham roll, sweet potato bake, green beans, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, apple slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stew, broccoli cuts, spice cake, pear slices, cheddar biscuit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetables, ice cream cup, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, cookie, peach slices, sliced bread.