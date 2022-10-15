 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Oct. 17-21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruited gelatin, applesauce cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, winter blend vegetables, blonde brownie, applesauce, French bread.

Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, orange sherbet, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Thursday: Orange chicken patty, baked potato, wax beans, fudge brownie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

Friday: Smoked sausage, red beans & rice, health slaw, cookie, apple slices, sliced bread.

