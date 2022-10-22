 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Oct. 24-28

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, apricot halves, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, peas and carrots, cantaloupe slice, red velvet cake, cornbread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, cookie, pear slices, sliced bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin cake, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

