 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Oct. 3-7

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet cup, apricot halves, sliced bread.

Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.

People are also reading…

Friday: Barbecue meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News