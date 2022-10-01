Senior Menus: Oct. 3-7

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, cookie, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbet cup, apricot halves, sliced bread.
Thursday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, cole slaw, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Barbecue meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.