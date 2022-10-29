Senior Menus: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pork jaegerschnizel, mashed potatoes, brown rice, German cole slaw, cinnamon roll, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, California blend vegetable, vanilla pudding, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Burgundy mushroom, chopped steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, molasses cookie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken patty Marsala, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, peach slices, sliced bread.