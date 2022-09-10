 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Sept. 10-16

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate chip cookie, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, cornbread.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, apple slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin.

People are also reading…

Friday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

PETS OF WEEK: Charles and Corry

Charles is a 3.5-month-old mixed breed dog, surrendered when his owner was no longer able to have him where they lived. He’s got a beautiful b…

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Julietta

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She is very social, happy, loves to go for walks and has a lot of pointing instincts. She also gets alon…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News