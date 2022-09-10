Senior Menus: Sept. 10-16

Dodge, Columbia
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, peach slices, chocolate chip cookie, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Chili casserole, spinach salad with, raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, ice cream cup, cornbread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, copper penny salad, apple slices, tapioca pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, California blend vegetables, fudge brownie, fruited gelatin.
People are also reading…
Friday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, green beans, sugar cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.