Senior Menus: Sept. 19-23

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raspberry sherbet, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, tossed salad, cantaloupe slice, Butterfinger torte, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, white bean salad, mixed vegetables, chocolate pudding, orange, sliced bread.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, cinnamon roll, petite banana, French bread.
Friday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, wax beans, applesauce, peanut butter cookie, sliced bread.