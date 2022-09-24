Senior Menus: Sept. 26-30

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, spice cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice bake style potato, three bean salad, oatmeal/raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, California blend vegetable, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Thursday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll.
People are also reading…
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, cheesy potato bake, cole slaw, apple slices, chocolate chip cookie.