SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Sept. 5-9

Dodge, Columbia

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Honey mustard meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli cuts, blonde brownies, applesauce, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, Chinese ramen salad, cinnamon roll, apricot halves, sliced bread.

Thursday: Ham roll, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, petite banana, coconut cream pie, sliced bread.

