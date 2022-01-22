 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Menus: Week of 1/24/22-1/28/22
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 1/24/22-1/28/22

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal-raisin, cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, apricot halves.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte, cantaloupe slice.

Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana, sliced bread.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$5,200 in grants awarded
Community

$5,200 in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County awards $5,250 in grants of the sixth annual “Mission in Motion” initiative on Jan. 13.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News