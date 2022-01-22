Senior Menus: Week of 1/24/22-1/28/22

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, oatmeal-raisin, cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, wax beans, vanilla pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken and a biscuit casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, apricot halves.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun, German potato salad, corn, chocolate banana torte, cantaloupe slice.
Friday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, snickerdoodle, petite banana, sliced bread.