Senior Menus: Week of 10/11/21-10/15/21
Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce, spice cake, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic-mashed potato, three-bean salad, ambrosia dessert, apricot halves, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

Thursday: Crispy fish fillet, German potato salad, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet, apple slices, rye dinner roll.

Friday: Beef stroganoff, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, cream sicle torte, sliced bread.

