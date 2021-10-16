Senior Menus: Week of 10/18/21-10/22/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.
Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.
Friday: Hamburger on a, whole-wheat bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon, fudge brownie.