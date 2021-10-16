 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Menus: Week of 10/18/21-10/22/21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 10/18/21-10/22/21

{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry gelatin, vanilla pudding, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, key lime pie, pear slices, French bread.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate chip cookie, fruit cocktail, sliced bread.

Thursday: Orange chicken, baby red potatoes, broccoli cuts, petite banana, tapioca pudding, dinner roll.

Friday: Hamburger on a, whole-wheat bun, baked beans, green beans, honeydew melon, fudge brownie.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News