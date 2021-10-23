 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of 10/25/21-10/29/21
Senior Menus: Week of 10/25/21-10/29/21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Honey mustard, meatballs, brown rice, California blend vegetables, sugar cookie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, peas with cheese salad, applesauce cake, peach slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Pork steak, white bean salad, Swiss spinach, cantaloupe slice, chocolate pudding, sliced bread.

Thursday: Beef stew, tossed salad, ice cream cup, tropical fruit salad, cheddar biscuit.

Friday: Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, apple slices, sliced bread.

