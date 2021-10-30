Senior Menus: Week of 11/1/21-11/5/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, cream sicle torte, pear slices, French bread.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken and biscuit, casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana.
Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie.