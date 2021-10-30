 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Menus: Week of 11/1/21-11/5/21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 11/1/21-11/5/21

{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, oriental blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, cream sicle torte, pear slices, French bread.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken and biscuit, casserole, broccoli cuts, birthday cake, petite banana.

Friday: Bratwurst on a whole-wheat bun, baked beans, corn, cantaloupe slice, cookie.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News