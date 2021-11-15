 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of 11/15/21-11/19/21
SENIOR MENUS

Senior Menus: Week of 11/15/21-11/19/21

Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff casserole, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, apple slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.

Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, cantaloupe slice, cookie, onion rye bread.

Friday: Liver and onions, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices, sliced bread.

