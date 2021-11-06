 Skip to main content
Senior Menus: Week of 11/8/21-11/12/21
Dodge, Columbia counties

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.

*Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Ham roll, squash, health slaw, butterscotch pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, wax beans, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner rolls.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate chip cookie, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread.

Thursday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, spice cake, petite banana, dinner roll.

Friday: Chili casserole, tossed salad, raspberry sherbet, peach slices, cornbread.

