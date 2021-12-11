Senior Menus: Week of 12/13/21-12/17/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, cinnamon roll, fruited gelatin, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, health slaw, molasses cookie, tropical fruit salad, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, applesauce cake, peach slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, Alexander torte, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Friday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, petite banana, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.