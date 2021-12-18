Senior Menus: Week of 12/27/21-12/31/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Closed for the Christmas holiday.
Tuesday: Chopped steak in, burg/mush sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, peach slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, three bean salad, choc/banana cook, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, chocolate sundae cup, fruited gelatin, French bread.
Friday: Closed New Year’s Eve.