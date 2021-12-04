Senior Menus: Week of 12/6/21-12/10/21

Dodge, Columbia counties
In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation.
Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate raspberry torte, applesauce, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, vanilla pudding, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin cake, pear slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Cranberry/kraut, meatballs, au gratin potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Friday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, sundae cup, apple slices, sliced bread.